 Missing safety railings on Southern Bypass pose risk: Ludhiana commuters - Hindustan Times
BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Jun 07, 2024 10:10 PM IST

Commuters raise concerns over missing safety railings and inadequate lighting on Southern Bypass, urging government to prioritize safety measures.

The missing safety railings and inadequate illumination on the Southern Bypass pose serious concerns, commuters alleged. Although the safety wirings cover some sections of the bypass, many stretches along the canal lack necessary poles. Commuters said that the risks are further aggravated in the evening hours.

A crucial 16-km segment of the 28-km bypass, from Ferozepur Road to Doraha, has been without street lighting for the past decade. (HT Photo)
A crucial 16-km segment of the 28-km bypass, from Ferozepur Road to Doraha, has been without street lighting for the past decade. As a canal runs along a stretch of the bypass, the safety wires become a must. Locals said that the missing facilities increase the likelihood of accidents.

The absence of proper lighting has been a long-standing issue, making evening travel difficult. Public works department (PWD) officials acknowledged the problem and assured that they have submitted a proposal to the state government for street lights.

PWD executive engineer Pardeep said, “We are aware of the safety concerns and I have directed the employees concerned to measure the areas where safety wires are missing. A proposal for street lights has been sent and both problems would be resolved soon.”

Locals and commuters urged the government to expedite the approval and implementation of the proposed street lights.

Navkaran Singh, a commuter, said, “I regularly travel on this road to reach my college in Doraha. It is dangerous as many sections do not have safety railings installed. I request the state government to prioritise completing these basic safety measures since a canal is adjacent to the road and serious accidents are likely.”

Another commuter Dilsher Singh said, “During late evening hours, travelling on the road becomes very risky. Without safety railings and street lights, it becomes arduous for commuters to navigate and this can lead to accidents.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Missing safety railings on Southern Bypass pose risk: Ludhiana commuters
Story Saved
