Mission 100% waste segregation: Chandigarh’s parks to get 3,300 new steel dustbins

Working towards 100% segregation of waste at source, the Chandigarh municipal corporation will be installing 3,300 new stainless steel twin dustbins in the city’s green belts and parks.

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur on Tuesday started the bins’ installation work at the central park in Manimajra in the presence of municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra.

Speaking about the initiative, the mayor said each bin contained two buckets, one for biodegradable and another for non-biodegradable waste. She said earlier similar plastic dustbins were installed for waste segregation, but those were damaged.

She said therefore, MC was installing stainless steel dustbins, under the “Clean City, Green City” initiative, which will be completed in the next six weeks, adding that the garbage in these bins will be cleared on a daily basis.

The mayor also inaugurated a tertiary treated water connection at the neighbourhood park near House Number 1549 in Sector 36-D in the presence of area councillor Jasbir Singh Bunty and members of the residents’ welfare association.