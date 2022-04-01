MLA Prashar inspects drug de-addiction centre at civil hospital in Ludhiana
To keep tabs on the working of civil hospital staff and resolve the problems being faced by the patients, Ludhiana Central MLA, Ashok Prashar Pappi, inspected the drug de-addiction centre and other wards at the civil hospital on Thursday.
MLA Prashar said, “Education and health being the priority areas of AAP in the state, it was a regular checking at the civil hospital.”
The legislator assured to take up the matter of shortage of staff and overall infrastructural development with the government, adding that the issue of lack of air conditioners would be resolved at the local level and as much as possible appliances and equipments will be provided at party level.
Prashar had also conducted a surprise inspection at the civil hospital on March 14, directing the officials to ensure cleanliness and punctuality.
-
Ludhiana | Bagga inaugurates road construction project amid objections over shoddy work
In a relief for the shopkeepers and residents of Chander Nagar area, Aam Aadmi Party MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga, along with Congress councillor Harvinder Rocky, inaugurated the road construction work from Bhuri Wala Gurdwara up to Chander Nagar, Ward Number 92 at a cost of ₹99 lakh on Thursday. A group of shopkeepers and residents gathered at the spot to oppose construction, delaying the inauguration by an hour.
-
Massive fire erupts at grass-padding factory in Greater Noida, 9 injured
Nine people were injured after a massive fire broke out at a cooler grass-padding factory in Badalpur area of Greater Noida in the wee hours of Thursday. Three of the nine people received burn injuries, while six were hurt on their way to escape from the spot. The factory is located in Bichnauli village near Chapraula on National Highway 91 and makes grass panels for coolers.
-
At 41.4°C, Gurugram sees hottest March day in over 23 yrs
Thursday was unbearably hot for residents as the city sizzled at a maximum temperature of 41.4C, nine degrees above normal and the highest ever daytime temperature recorded in March since 1999, shows data available with the India Meteorological Department. Before last year, Gurugram had recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.5C in the month of March in 1999. According to officials, the average maximum temperature for late March is around 32C.
-
Engineers’ body serves notice to Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT)
Slamming the Ludhiana Improvement Trust authorities for allegedly reducing the space allocated to the park at Gol market, Model Town, the Council of Engineers served a notice to the local bodies department's principal secretary and deputy commissioner-cum-LIT chairman, urging them to take corrective steps. Refuting the allegations, councillor Parvinder Lapran, said the area of the park has been reduced for beautification and trees will be planted at the reduced portion (around 4 feet) also.
-
Enforcement directorate attaches 16 properties of senior bureaucrats, arms dealers of Jammu and Kashmir
JAMMU: The enforcement directorate on Thursday attached 16 properties of various arms dealers and senior bureaucrats of Jammu and Kashmir worth ₹4.69 crores in the fake arms license case being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, officials said. A search operation was conducted by teams of the ED at 11 places on March 24.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics