MLA Prashar inspects drug de-addiction centre at civil hospital in Ludhiana

MLA Prashar after inspecting de-addiction centre at civil hospital in Ludhiana assured to take up the matter of shortage of staff and overall infrastructural development with the government
MLA Ashok Prashar inspecting drug de-addiction centre at civil hospital in Ludhiana on March 31, 2022. (HT PHOTO)
MLA Ashok Prashar inspecting drug de-addiction centre at civil hospital in Ludhiana on March 31, 2022.
Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

To keep tabs on the working of civil hospital staff and resolve the problems being faced by the patients, Ludhiana Central MLA, Ashok Prashar Pappi, inspected the drug de-addiction centre and other wards at the civil hospital on Thursday.

MLA Prashar said, “Education and health being the priority areas of AAP in the state, it was a regular checking at the civil hospital.”

The legislator assured to take up the matter of shortage of staff and overall infrastructural development with the government, adding that the issue of lack of air conditioners would be resolved at the local level and as much as possible appliances and equipments will be provided at party level.

Prashar had also conducted a surprise inspection at the civil hospital on March 14, directing the officials to ensure cleanliness and punctuality.

TRENDING TOPICS
