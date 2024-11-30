Mob blocks Ludhiana aroad, ‘manhandles’ cop after bus crushes pedestrian

High drama was witnessed at the Samrala Chowk on Saturday morning when a college bus hit a pedestrian, leaving him critically injured. The victim, identified as 53-year-old Vinod Singh, a migrant factory worker, was rushed to the hospital by the police but succumbed to his injuries. Agitators creating a ruckus after the accident at the Samrala Chowk, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The incident sparked outrage among migrant laborers, who gathered at the scene, blocked the road, and created a ruckus. The situation worsened when the mob allegedly manhandled a police officer trying to bring the situation under control.

A group of people including Nihangs opposed the roadblock, resulting in a standoff. Police teams intervened to keep the situation from escalating further.

According to the information, the accident occurred around 8 am when the victim, Vinod Singh, was on his way to the factory where he worked. When he reached near the Samrala Chowk, a college bus hit him, leaving him severely injured.

Police personnel rushed Vinod to the hospital, where he passed away.

The driver of the bus, Harmeet Singh, was arrested by the Moti Nagar police, and the vehicle was impounded.

Agitated laborers who witnessed the incident blocked the Chowk, threatening to set the bus on fire. To prevent further escalation, a police officer present at the spot instructed another policeman to take the driver and the bus to the police station.

The move enraged the mob, who accused the police of helping the driver escape.

A video captured by an onlooker purportedly showed the mob manhandling the officer, though others at the scene intervened to rescue him. After pacifying the crowd, normal traffic flow was restored.

Sharing further details, Moti Nagar police station house officer (SHO) inspector Amritpal Singh said a case had been registered against the bus driver for reckless driving and causing death by negligence.

When asked about action against the mob for manhandling the officer and creating a nuisance, the SHO said, “The crowd was agitated over the incident. The officer on duty was trying to calm them when tempers flared.”