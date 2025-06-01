Mock drill held in 22 districts in Haryana

Around 10,000 civil defence volunteers along with National Cadet Corps, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Home Guards and National Service Scheme volunteers from 22 districts of Haryana participated in mock drills as part of Operation Shield across Haryana on Saturday. The mock drills were aimed to test readiness for emergency situations like air raids, blackouts and evacuations. Vehicles move on a road during the blackout drill, in Gurugram on Saturday. (PTI)

Additional chief secretary (ACS) home Sumita Misra who supervised the execution of Operation Shield from the State Emergency Response Center at Panchkula said that district-level war rooms led by deputy commissioners conducted tactical briefings and deployed volunteers to critical zones. The drills included mock evacuations, first-response triaging, and cyber-incidents protocols tested across urban and rural areas. Advanced technologies such as drones, emergency alert systems, and GIS-based resource tracking were deployed to replicate real-world emergency scenarios. These efforts helped stress-test the state’s readiness and highlighted areas for future capacity building, she said.

The ACS said that civil defence master trainers were trained under the guidance of NDRF and MHA. These master trainers shall impart training in every district, she said. The ACS said that exercise involved high-intensity simulations of security threats such as air raids, drone attacks, and wartime scenarios.

Misra monitored live updates from 22 districts issuing operational instructions in real time. She emphasised that preparedness should not be treated as a one-time drill but must evolve into a continuous culture. The exercise demonstrated a seamless coordination between senior officers, local administrations, and community-level volunteers, marking a significant step in improving the state’s response capabilities, an official spokesperson said.