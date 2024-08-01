Moderate to scattered rain in Srinagar next week: MeT

Despite scattered rainfall in several pockets of Kashmir from past two days, most of the weather stations in Kashmir recorded above normal day temperatures with Srinagar recording 35.1°C, 5 degrees above normal. Tourists enjoying shikara ride in Dal Lake in Srinagar on Wednesday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

The meteorological office in Srinagar has predicted moderate to scattered rainfall in next one week. Kashmir is witnessing sweltering heat from past couple of months and has witnessed long spells of dry weather and there has been deficit rainfall in almost all districts of Kashmir Valley which could not only cause havoc in paddy cultivation but also could effect the horticulture industry.

MeT office said that from August 1 to 5 weather could remain generally cloudy with spells of intermittent light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places of Kashmir division and most places of Jammu division.

“From August 6-7 a spell of rain thundershower at scattered places and on August 8 and 10 spell of rain thundershower at isolated places,” the MeT office said in its daily bulletin.

The MeT office has also issued an advisory of intense showers for brief period with possibility of flash floods, cloud bursts, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones over vulnerable places of J&K and heavy rainfall at few places of Jammu division.

While summer capital recorded 35.1 degree temperature which is five degrees above normal, tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded 30.8 degrees which is 5 degrees above normal. Ski resort of Gulmarg also recorded temperature of 24°C which is 3.1 degree above normal. Jammu recorded 36.2 and Leh recorded 31.5°C respectively.