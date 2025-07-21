Modern libraries coming to each constituency in Punjab, says CM Mann

A day after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann unveiled eight public libraries in Barnala district, he dedicated another newly constructed library to residents of Dhuri in Sangrur on Sunday. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann dedicated a newly constructed library to residents of Dhuri in Sangrur on Sunday. (HT photo)

In this address, he shared that the new library, built at a cost of ₹1.59 crore, was a two-storey building with a covered area of 3,710 square feet. It is equipped with high-end facilities like high-speed internet, solar power and digital analogues.

“The state government is implementing a plan to establish modern libraries in every assembly constituency. Trained librarians will support youth in their academic and career pursuits,” he announced on the occasion.

He stated this initiative was a major step towards promoting education, literacy and community development in rural areas. He said public libraries in rural regions were proving to be beacons of knowledge and the aim was to ensure that every citizen of Punjab benefited from them.

Mann said the library in Dhuri contained world-class books on contemporary literature and curriculum books, providing a rich learning experience: “It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that this state-of-the-art library houses precious books on varied subjects for book lovers.”

The library has been thoughtfully designed with well-lit white interiors, sun-blocking blinds, glass-fronted cabinets for visually accessible, yet protected books, and comfortable easy chairs to create a calm, welcoming space for readers.