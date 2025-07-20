CM Bhagwant Mann dedicates 8 libraries to public in Barnala district

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday dedicated eight public libraries, constructed at a cost of ₹2.80 crore, to people here. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann interacting with students in Barnala on Saturday. (HT)

During his address, the chief minister each of the eight libraries at Shehna, Dhaula, Talwandi, Majhuke, Kutba, Deewana, Wajidke Kalan and Thulliwal villages had been built at a cost of ₹35 lakh, with facilities like computers, internet access, quality literature and books to help students prepare for competitive exams.

Mann said he firmly believed these libraries will play a vital role in raising the intellectual level of students and helping them achieve their cherished goals. He said these libraries had world-class books on contemporary literature and curriculum books, providing a rich learning experience.

The chief minister envisioned these rural libraries will act as a harbinger of growth and prosperity in the state and said this path breaking initiative was aimed at inculcating reading habits among the state’s youth.

“Students from remote villages can now access knowledge from around the world through books while staying in their own villages,” he added.

Mann further said the second largest Tata Steel plant in the country, after Jamshedpur, was rapidly progressing in Ludhiana, with 80% work completed. This project is expected to generate thousands of opportunities for the youth of Punjab.