Modi likely to visit Dera Beas in Amritsar on Nov 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Radha Soami Satsang at Beas in Amritsar on November 5. Modi, who would later in the day address political rallies in Himachal Pradesh in the run up to the November 12 assembly polls is expected to meet sect head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon. A BJP leader from Punjab confirmed the Prime Minister’s visit to the dera. Modi’s visit to the dera holds immense importance as the dera shares huge following in Himachal Pradesh where the BJP is said to be locked in close fight with the Congress. The dera following is spread in every region and caste in Himachal as the centres of the dera are spread in every constituency including in far flung and remote areas. Modi’s visit is seen as an attempt of the BJP to woo deras ahead of Himachal elections. Radha Soami Satsang, also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, is located in Beas town, nearly 45 km away from Amritsar city.

