Modi not coming to Chandigarh, Kejriwal to campaign for Tewari

With just three days to go before campaigning ends, it’s been confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be skipping canvassing in the city. BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said PM Modi will be missing the campaign this time, but other senior leaders are coming to the city. (HT file photo for representation)

Both leaders had addressed rallies in the city in 2014 and 2019.

This time, two-time Congress MP Manish Tewari and BJP’s Sanjay Tandon, a Lok Sabha poll debutant, are tied in a direct contest in Chandigarh. The Congress candidate is being backed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), its INDIA bloc partner. Polling will take place on June 1.

BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said, “PM Modi will be missing the campaign this time, but other senior leaders are coming to the city.”

AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be hold a roadshow in the colonies on May 29 to seek votes for INDIA bloc candidate Tewari, AAP’s Chandigarh co-in-charge Dr Sunny Ahluwalia confirmed.

Other star campaigners who are scheduled to visit the city include Union ministers Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Thakur. While Irani will address a public gathering at Ram Darbar in support of Tandon on May 28, Goyal will address media persons on May 29 and Thakur will address a public gathering in Dhanas on May 30. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will also visit the city to woo migrants, who reside mostly in the colonies. Migrants make for nearly half of Chandigarh’s voters. Against the total vote count of 6.47 lakh, three lakh are migrants.

In the past two weeks, BJP national president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi have addressed rallies in the city. Rahul had visited Panchkula last week for an event organised by a think tank, but missed coming to Chandigarh.

Four-time Chandigarh MP Pawan Kumar Bansal, who had remained conspicuous by his absence all through Tewari’s campaign, finally made an appearance during Priyanka’s event on Sunday.

STARS TO DAZZLE THE CITY

Union minister Smriti Irani: May 28

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal: May 29

Union minister Piyush Goyal: May 29

Union minister Anurag Thakur: May 30

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari