Module of illegal arms suppliers busted in Ludhiana, 1 arrested

The CIA Staff-2 of Ludhiana police on Tuesday claimed to have busted another module of illegal weapon suppliers with the arrest of a man from Madhya Pradesh, which is emerging as a new hub of manufacturing and supplying of unauthorised arms.

The police have recovered a .32 bore pistol and two live bullets from his possession. The accused has been identified as Parkash Narve of Khargone in Madhya Pradesh.

Inspector Parveen Randev, in-charge at CIA Staff-2, said they arrested the accused from Sector 32 A on Chandigarh Road following a tip-off.

The accused tried to escape from the spot on seeing a police team, but cops foiled his escape bid, he added.

When frisked, the police recovered a weapon from his possession.

A case under sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Division Number 7 police station. The accused was produced in a court on Tuesday, which sent him to one-day police custody.

During questioning, the accused told the police that he had come to Ludhiana to deliver arms. The investigators are now quizzing him to know the details of buyers.

The inspector added that around nine days ago too, they had arrested two men and recovered illegal weapons made in Madhya Pradesh from their possession.

ACP Surinder Mohan said that Khargone, Barwani and Burhanpur districts of Madhya Pradesh have been emerging as hotspots of manufacturing and supplying of illegal arms.

Previous arrests

On July 11, a team of CIA Staff-2 had arrested two miscreants and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

On May 27, Khanna police had recovered a consignment of illegal weapons bound for Amritsar with the arrest of two Tarn Taran residents and seized eight pistols and 12 magazines from their possession.

On May 22, Khanna police had arrested a man for supplying illegal weapons to criminals and different gangs. The police had recovered 11 unauthorised pistols and three bullets from his possession.