Moga admn to roll out crèche service in govt schools

In a major relief for working parents and a step towards child welfare, the district administration will be establishing crèches in primary government schools, ensuring safe care of students while also encouraging better attendance.

Deputy commissioner Sagar Setia on Monday said as part of the pilot project, government primary schools at Bhim Nagar and Talwandi Bhangeriyan village had been selected.

He said the creches will have modern amenities like child-friendly furniture, water purifiers, high-quality matting and modern toys to create a nurturing environment for young learners.

He said the administration intended to open such centres in all public schools in the district to bring the facilities at the government institutes on par with private schools. Non-resident Indians (NRIs) can adopt government schools to further enhance their infrastructure with community participation.