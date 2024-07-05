 Moga admn to set up 15 mini forests - Hindustan Times
Moga admn to set up 15 mini forests

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Jul 05, 2024 09:00 AM IST

Additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Jagwinderjit Singh Grewal says 1.50 lakh saplings will be planted by the forest department while the rest will be planted with the help of other departments.

The Moga district administration has set a target of planting and caring for over five lakh trees and establishing 15 mini forests in the current financial year.

During the upcoming monsoon season, non-governmental organisations will also participate in the campaign to plant saplings.

Additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Jagwinderjit Singh Grewal announced this during a meeting with various department heads at the district administrative complex at Moga on Thursday.

He said that MGNREGA workers in rural areas will dig the pits to plant the saplings and water them for a year. “Each department head has been instructed to immediately demand MGNREGA workers as per their requirements. In urban areas, the work of planting and watering the saplings will be done by the municipal corporation and MC employees or gardeners,” he said.

ADC said that during the upcoming monsoon season, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will also participate in the campaign to plant saplings. “NGO RoundGlass will plant trees that are over a foot tall, while Sodhi Foundation will plant trees that are over three feet tall so that they can be easily taken care of in the future. The goal is to establish 15 mini forests in the district, and the villages where these forests will be established have been identified. The boundaries of these mini forests will be made of bamboo. The trees that have already been planted will also be taken care of. New saplings will be planted to replace those that have withered away. Public participation is essential to achieve this goal, as every citizen has a moral responsibility to contribute to making their surroundings green,” he said.

He said out of the total, 1.50 lakh saplings will be planted by the forest department, while the rest will be planted with the help of other departments.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Moga admn to set up 15 mini forests
