Moga DC among 6 IAS, PCS officers transferred

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 28, 2025 09:16 AM IST

Sagar Setia, additional secretary, higher education and languages, has been posted as the Moga deputy commissioner in place of Vishesh Sarangal, whose services have been placed at the disposal of the department of housing and urban development for posting as chief administrator, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) in SAS Nagar

The Punjab government on Thursday transferred six IAS and PCS officers, including one deputy commissioner, with immediate effect.

Sagar Setia, additional secretary, higher education and languages, has been posted as the Moga deputy commissioner in place of Vishesh Sarangal, whose services have been placed at the disposal of the department of housing and urban development for posting as chief administrator, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) in SAS Nagar. Sandeep Kumar, additional registrar (administration), cooperative societies, is the new chief administrator, GLADA, Ludhiana, in place of Moneesh Kumar.

Abhijeet Kaplish, deputy commissioner, Muktsar, has been posted as director, mines and geology, in addition. The services of Ojasvi, additional deputy commissioner (general), Faridkot, have been placed at the disposal of the department of housing and urban development for posting as additional chief administrator, GLADA, Ludhiana, in place of Vineet Kumar. Similarly, Amarinder Singh Malhi, deputy secretary, justice, has been posted as additional chief administrator, GMADA, SAS Nagar, in place of Amrinder Singh Tiwana.

