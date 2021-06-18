Moga girl tops Punjab Civil Services exam

Upinderjit Kaur Brar of Moga district has topped the Punjab Civil Services 2020 entrance exam.

Khanna resident Abhishek Sharma is placed second while Sachin Pathak from Ludhiana is ranked third, according to results declared by the Punjab Public Service Commission on Friday.

A total of 174 candidates appeared for the interview round, and the results were declared an hour after the interviews concluded.

“The entire credit for my success goes to my parents and teachers,” said Upinderjit, who belongs to Smalsar village in Moga and completed postgraduation in zoology from Panjab University, Chandigarh, in 2019.

The only child of a government schoolteacher couple, she has been preparing for the UPSC and it was her first attempt at the PCS exam. “Self studies and focused approach helped me sale through,” she said, adding that she would continue to prepare for the UPSC.

Abhishek Sharma, 28, who is a civil engineer, is ranked second. His parents are retired government employees. Preparing for the exam for the past three years, he said he got a job as an assistant commandant in the CRPF, but didn’t join it as he wants to serve Punjab.

Sachin Pathak, 26, who is from Sahnewal area in Ludhiana, completed electrical engineering from Thapar Institute in Patiala and got a job with ₹15 lakh annual package, but opted for public service. His father is a shopkeeper.

“I owe my success to my family, and particularly my siblings, who supported me whenever I felt low in this five-year journey to crack the exam,” he said. He is also associated with an NGO that educates underprivileged children.