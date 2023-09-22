Moga man kills daughter, files missing complaint to mislead cops; held

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 23-year-old daughter as he suspected that she was having an affair, officials said Thursday. They added that the accused then filed a missing complaint, allegedly to mislead the police. A body was found in an open drain near a village in Moga district.

Moga senior superintendent of police J Elanchezhian said that the body of a girl was found in a drain in a decomposed condition. “The hand and the legs of the girl were tied with a rope. We found a missing report filled by her father on September 15, stating she was missing since September 11,” he said.

“Suspecting his involvement in her death, the father was interrogated, following which he confessed to the crime. We have arrested him and taken him on remand. According to the investigation, the accused killed the girl at their residence and later dumped the body,” he added.

