Mohali: 158 proclaimed offenders arrested during 11-month drive; 255 cases cleared

Police have arrested 158 proclaimed offenders and cleared a total of 255 such cases during an 11-month special drive.

Police teams are continuing efforts to trace the remaining absconders. (HT Photo)

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The drive was carried out across Mohali under the supervision of senior superintendent of police Harmandeep Singh Hans and monitored by deputy superintendent of police Ajitpal Singh. Police teams from all stations and PO staff jointly conducted operations between June 1, 2025 and April 30, 2026.

During the drive, police identified 255 proclaimed offenders and removed them from the PO list through arrests and verification. Of these, five had been declared proclaimed offenders under Sections 82/83 of the CrPC (corresponding to Sections 84/85 of the BNSS), while 230 were declared under Section 299 of the CrPC (Section 335 of the BNSS).

Police arrested 158 of the accused during the campaign. Another 20 were removed from the list after their cases ended in conviction, acquittal or quashing, while 77 were struck off the list following their death. Officials said that among those identified, eight were involved in heinous crimes and 10 were linked to cheque bounce cases.

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{{^usCountry}} Police teams are continuing efforts to trace the remaining absconders. Officials said special teams have been deployed to locate and arrest the pending accused and remove their names from the proclaimed offenders’ list. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police teams are continuing efforts to trace the remaining absconders. Officials said special teams have been deployed to locate and arrest the pending accused and remove their names from the proclaimed offenders’ list. {{/usCountry}}

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