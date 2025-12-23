Mohali: 2 arrested for snatching mobiles, 7 devices seized

Police booked two men and recovered seven mobile phones and two motorcycles during a routine check. Police said both are habitual offenders with multiple cases registered against them (Representational Image)

The accused have been identified as Lovepreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, both residents of Lohargarh in Zirakpur. Police said both are habitual offenders with multiple cases registered against them.

According to the police, a team was conducting routine checking near Cheema Boilers when it received specific information that two persons riding a motorcycle were involved in snatching incidents. The tip-off also suggested that the motorcycle had been stolen from an unidentified location and that the suspects were heading towards the Balongi side with the intention of committing mobile phone snatching.

Acting on the information, the police set up a checkpoint and intercepted the motorcycle. Both riders were detained and a preliminary inquiry raised suspicion of their involvement in snatching cases.

During further investigation, police recovered seven mobile phones and two motorcycles from the possession of the accused. The ownership of the motorcycles was later verified, with efforts being underway to trace the owners of the recovered mobile phones.

Based on the inputs received and the material recovered, a case was registered against both accused at Phase 1 police station.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 304 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway to identify other cases linked to the accused.