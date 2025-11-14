Mohali: 2 bike-borne men snatch woman’s chain on the move

In a brazen snatching incident, two motorcycle-borne men made off with a female scooterist’s gold chain in broad daylight on Bhagat Road in Zirakpur on Thursday. The chain, which included a pendant, was valued at over ₹ 2 lakh, the victim claimed (HT Photo)

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, based on which the police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the snatchers.

The victim, Mandeep Kaur, a resident of Adda Jhungian, lodged a complaint with the Zirakpur police. She told police that she was travelling to Dhakoli with her mother-in-law, Lakhwinder Kaur, on a Honda Activa.

“As soon as we turned from Patiala Road onto Bhagat Road, two men on a black Hero Splendor motorcycle started following us. One was clean-shaved and the other was bearded and wearing a turban,” Mandeep said.

“They kept moving behind us for a while and when I slowed down the scooter near Sonu Sweets, the pillion rider suddenly snatched my gold chain,” she alleged.

The victim added that the snatchers quickly turned towards Chandigarh and escaped before she could raise the alarm. The chain, which included a pendant, was valued at over ₹2 lakh, she claimed.

Mandeep further mentioned that the duo had attempted to snatch her chain once earlier on the same route, but failed. However, they succeeded in the second attempt as she slowed down near Sonu Sweets.

The victim expressed concern over the growing lawlessness, stating, “If such incidents happen in broad daylight, how can people, especially women, feel safe? Police must increase vigilance, set up special checkpoints and conduct regular patrols.”

She also recalled that a similar chain-snatching incident happened with one of her friends recently, involving two men, with similar appearance, riding a motorcycle. She urged the police to arrest the accused at the earliest and recover her gold chain.