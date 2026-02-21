Mohali: 24 years after watchman’s murder, accused nabbed from Haryana

A proclaimed offender, who had been absconding for 24 years, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a factory watchman, Mohali police said. Sarwan Kumar was declared a proclaimed offender on August 16, 2003. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Accused Sarwan Kumar, who was arrested from his native village (Bhirdana) in Fatehabad district of Haryana, was declared a proclaimed offender on August 16, 2003. A court sent him on police remand for interrogation on Thursday.

The FIR against him was registered in May 2002 under Section 460 of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase-1 police station in Mohali. The case record shows that Sarwan Kamar worked as a watchman for a factory in Phase-8 Industrial Area and also used to bring fodder for cattle there. Another watchman, Dina Nath, informed the factory owners about alleged misappropriation of money by the accused, following which Sarwan was removed from service.

According to the police, Sarwan entered the factory one night and stabbed Dina Nath, a resident of Pauri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand, leading to his death.

After the murder, the accused took away ₹550 from the factory and ₹1,500 from beneath the pillow of the deceased. Police said he frequently changed his location in Haryana. He also worked as a painter in Gurugram. He was arrested when he recently returned to his native village, he police said, adding that further investigation was underway.