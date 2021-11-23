Mohali: 27-year-old man dies in Kharar road mishap

In a hit-and-run case, a 27-year-old man was killed on Sunday evening where an unknown vehicle hit his motorcycle near Gharuan village in Kharar.

The deceased has been identified as Amandeep Singh of Gharuan.

As per information, Amandeep was going home on his motorcycle and his uncle Jasmer Singh was behind him on another bike.

In a statement to the police, Jasmer Singh said when they reached near Gharuan, a recklessly driven car hit Amandeep’s bike after which he fell down and suffered head injuries. He was rushed to the civil hospital, Kharar, from where he was referred to the Government Multispecialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to injuries on Monday. The car driver fled from the scene.

The police have registered a case under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC against the unknown car driver. After the post-mortem, the body has been handed over to the family members.

42-year-old killed in hit-and-run case

Mohali A 42-year-old man died in a road accident on the Banur road near Mote Majra village on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Harjinder Singh of Mote Majra.

In the statements given to the police, Jasmer Singh, the brother-in-law of the deceased, told the police that he and Harjinder were going to Shambu Kalan from Mote Majra. When they reached the Banur road, a vehicle hit his motorcycle from the rear and they both fell down. Harjinder suffered injuries and was rushed to the Banur hospital, from where he was referred to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case under Sections 304A, 279, and 427 of the IPC have been registered against the unknown driver at the Sohana police station.