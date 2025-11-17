Mohali: 3 men loot banker’s house after threatening daughter at knifepoint

In a shocking incident, three masked men looted the house of a bank employee in Mannat Enclave, Zirakpur, after threatening his 20-year-old daughter at knifepoint while she was home alone on Saturday. A case under relevant section of robbery has been registered. (HT Photo for representation)

CCTV footage shows the accused arriving on a motorcycle with their faces covered before entering the house without ringing the doorbell.

According to the victim, the men claimed they had been sent by her mother to clear a clogged drain and forced their way inside when she tried to close the mesh door. Two men dragged her into a room, brandished a knife and assaulted her, while the third searched the house for cash and jewellery.

The victim, Sanya, told police that she managed to flee into a bathroom and locked herself inside while the accused continued rummaging the rooms. She stayed hidden for nearly half an hour. When she heard that her dog had stopped barking, she stepped out, found the house ransacked and immediately called her family.

Her mother, Soniya, said she received a call from her terrified daughter around 10 am.

Investigating officer Rajesh Chauhan said police had started an investigation and were examining CCTV footage of the three masked suspects. A case under relevant section of robbery has been registered.