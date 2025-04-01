Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: 3 of family suffer burn injuries in gas leak, 1 injured in bid to escape

ByAarya Kumari, Mohali
Apr 01, 2025 07:30 AM IST

The fire in Mohali Village also posed a severe threat to several bicycles parked nearby, but timely intervention of the firemen prevented the situation from worsening

A joyous Eid-ul-Fitr celebration in Mohali Village, Phase 1, on Monday, turned into a nightmare after a gas pipeline leak around 1.45 pm resulted in a fire breakout, leaving three members of a family injured. The family members suffered burns, while a woman, in an attempt to escape, jumped from the first floor and injured her spine.

All were rushed to the Phase 6 civil hospital in Mohali, where doctors confirmed that they suffered burns ranging from 5% to 10% and were out of danger. (iStock)
All were rushed to the Phase 6 civil hospital in Mohali, where doctors confirmed that they suffered burns ranging from 5% to 10% and were out of danger. (iStock)

Shamshad Alam’s family was celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr when suddenly a gas cylinder pipe in the kitchen started leaking, sparking a fierce fire. Shamshad, his brother Sarfe Alam, and mother Ginori Khatoon sustained burns while trying to control the flames. Recalling the incident, Shamshad said, “We were celebrating when the fire erupted out of nowhere.”

All three were rushed to the Phase 6 civil hospital, where doctors confirmed that they suffered burns ranging from 5% to 10% and were out of danger.

Meanwhile, the fire triggered panic throughout the house. In an attempt to escape, Sanno, who lives on the first floor, jumped down, and suffered spinal injuries. She was immediately admitted to the Phase 6 civil hospital for treatment.

Fireman Rajinder Pal Singh shared,“ The fire occurred due to leaking of gas from a low-quality pipe connected to the cylinder. This happens because people use illegal cylinders. Notice has been issued multiple times, but people still buy them.”

The fire also posed a severe threat to several bicycles parked nearby, but timely intervention of the firemen prevented the situation from worsening. Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, ensuring no major damage.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: 3 of family suffer burn injuries in gas leak, 1 injured in bid to escape
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On