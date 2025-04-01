Mohali: 3 of family suffer burn injuries in gas leak, 1 injured in bid to escape

A joyous Eid-ul-Fitr celebration in Mohali Village, Phase 1, on Monday, turned into a nightmare after a gas pipeline leak around 1.45 pm resulted in a fire breakout, leaving three members of a family injured. The family members suffered burns, while a woman, in an attempt to escape, jumped from the first floor and injured her spine. All were rushed to the Phase 6 civil hospital in Mohali, where doctors confirmed that they suffered burns ranging from 5% to 10% and were out of danger. (iStock)

Shamshad Alam’s family was celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr when suddenly a gas cylinder pipe in the kitchen started leaking, sparking a fierce fire. Shamshad, his brother Sarfe Alam, and mother Ginori Khatoon sustained burns while trying to control the flames. Recalling the incident, Shamshad said, “We were celebrating when the fire erupted out of nowhere.”

All three were rushed to the Phase 6 civil hospital, where doctors confirmed that they suffered burns ranging from 5% to 10% and were out of danger.

Meanwhile, the fire triggered panic throughout the house. In an attempt to escape, Sanno, who lives on the first floor, jumped down, and suffered spinal injuries. She was immediately admitted to the Phase 6 civil hospital for treatment.

Fireman Rajinder Pal Singh shared,“ The fire occurred due to leaking of gas from a low-quality pipe connected to the cylinder. This happens because people use illegal cylinders. Notice has been issued multiple times, but people still buy them.”

The fire also posed a severe threat to several bicycles parked nearby, but timely intervention of the firemen prevented the situation from worsening. Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, ensuring no major damage.