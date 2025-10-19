Mohali: 308 awarded degrees during 16th convocation at NIPER

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, awarded degrees to 308 students during its 16th convocation on Saturday held at NIPER Convention Centre.

Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), and family welfare, directorate general of health services, Government of India was the chief guest and Yugal Sikri, RPG Life Sciences was the guest of honour. Dulal Panda, officiating chairman, board of governors and director, NIPER Mohali presided over the function.

Sengupta Debjani Debdatta, MTech (Pharm) pharmaceutical technology and DivyaTrehan, MBA (Pharm) received the gold medals while 11 candidates from the MS Pharm, M Pharm and MTech (medical devices) received the silver medals.

During this convocation ceremony, a total of 308 candidates (7 PhD, 178 MS (Pharm), 26 MPharm, 29 MTech (Pharm), 20 MTech (medical devices) and 48 MBA (Pharm) received the degrees. On this convocation all the degree recipients were in an Indian attire.

Panda, in his welcome address, congratulated all the degree recipients and their families and mentors for their support, guidance, and sacrifices for their upbringing and education. “Degree recipients are now part of a global scientific community. They have the opportunity to put India on the map in pharmaceutical innovation. They have the potential to help ensure medicines are safer, more effective, and more accessible,” he added.

Yugal Sikri, guest of honour, delivered a talk on “Lessons from the Lab of Life: India’s Pharma Story and My YEPs for Success”. He motivated students from lessons of his own life.

Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, in his address, said, “Whatever success India got in pharma is because we were always grounded in science. Now the game is changing from volume to value. Therefore, we have to lead in innovation and entrepreneurship.”