Mohali: 350 delegates and experts join 3 day CME

More than 350 delegates and 32 senior surgeons, professors and academicians from across North India participated in The Final Stitch 2026, a three-day Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme and surgical academic conference organised by the department of general surgery at B R Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Mohali, in association with the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI), Punjab Chapter. The conference was attended by several eminent surgeons and faculty members from premier medical institutions across the region. (HT Photo)

Held at NIPER, Mohali, the conference served as a platform for academic discussions, clinical learning, surgical skill development and interaction between experienced surgeons and young medical professionals.

The event featured lectures, expert sessions and discussions aimed at enhancing surgical knowledge and promoting continuous professional development.Punjab Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education and Research Minister Dr Balbir Singh attended the conference and interacted with young doctors, encouraging them to pursue lifelong learning and uphold high standards of professionalism and patient care.

He highlighted the importance of quality medical education in strengthening the healthcare system.

A key highlight of the event was the felicitation of MBBS final-year university toppers from AIMS Mohali. Meritorious students received medals and commendation certificates, while Disha, who secured the highest position in the university examinations, was specially honoured for her outstanding academic achievement.

The conference was attended by several eminent surgeons and faculty members from premier medical institutions across the region.