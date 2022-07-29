Mohali: 36-year-old woman ends life at Sector-68 house

A 36-year-old woman was found hanging at her house in Sector 68 on Thursday.

Police said the woman lived with her husband, who ran a Photostat shop at the Punjab and Haryana high court.

In his statement to the police, her husband said she was not answering his repeated phone calls on Thursday afternoon. Worried, he alerted his neighbours, who went to their house to check on the woman, who was alone at home. However, she did not open the door despite repeated knocking.

The neighbours forced open the door and were shocked to find the woman’s lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan.

They alerted the police control room, following which a team from the Phase-8 station reached the spot and moved the body to the civil hospital in Phase 6 for autopsy.

Phase-8 SHO inspector Rajesh Kumar said the family members of the woman had also reached the spot. However, they were yet to record their statements.

He said the couple’s house was searched, but no suicide note was found. Further action will be taken following the statement of the woman’s family members, the inspector said.