Mohali: 55-yr-old woman assaulted by trio, alleges political rivalry behind attack

A 55-year-old woman sustained injuries after allegedly being assaulted by three individuals in Sotal village while she was on her way to a gurdwara for a panchayat land auction announcement on Saturday. The victim also reported the loss of her gold chain and nose pin during the incident. She alleged that the attack took place due to longstanding political rivalry, since her daughter-in-law is the elected sarpanch of Sotalvillage and had won the elections against one of the accused. (HT Photo)

The victim, Paramjit Kaur, said she was heading to a gurdwara when the accused, Surjit Singh, Rajinder Singh and Jasvir Kaur, approached her and started verbally abusing her.

“When I tried to stop them, Surjit hit me with a stick, whileJasvirstruck me on the nose,” she said in her statement. “Upon raising the alarm, my son and some villagers arrived, due to which the accused fled the spot. My son immediately took me to the civil hospital in Kharar for treatment,” she added.

Kaur also reported the loss of her gold chain and nose pin during the incident. She alleged that the attack took place due to longstanding political rivalry, since her daughter-in-law is the elected sarpanch of Sotalvillage and had won the elections against one of the accused.

A case has been registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(1) and (3) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Gharuan police station.