Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: 55-yr-old woman assaulted by trio, alleges political rivalry behind attack

ByAarya Kumari, Mohali
Jun 03, 2025 10:12 AM IST

The victim, Paramjit Kaur, said she was heading to a gurdwara when the accused, Surjit Singh, Rajinder Singh and Jasvir Kaur, approached her and started verbally abusing her

A 55-year-old woman sustained injuries after allegedly being assaulted by three individuals in Sotal village while she was on her way to a gurdwara for a panchayat land auction announcement on Saturday.

The victim also reported the loss of her gold chain and nose pin during the incident. She alleged that the attack took place due to longstanding political rivalry, since her daughter-in-law is the elected sarpanch of Sotalvillage and had won the elections against one of the accused. (HT Photo)
The victim also reported the loss of her gold chain and nose pin during the incident. She alleged that the attack took place due to longstanding political rivalry, since her daughter-in-law is the elected sarpanch of Sotalvillage and had won the elections against one of the accused. (HT Photo)

The victim, Paramjit Kaur, said she was heading to a gurdwara when the accused, Surjit Singh, Rajinder Singh and Jasvir Kaur, approached her and started verbally abusing her.

“When I tried to stop them, Surjit hit me with a stick, whileJasvirstruck me on the nose,” she said in her statement. “Upon raising the alarm, my son and some villagers arrived, due to which the accused fled the spot. My son immediately took me to the civil hospital in Kharar for treatment,” she added.

Kaur also reported the loss of her gold chain and nose pin during the incident. She alleged that the attack took place due to longstanding political rivalry, since her daughter-in-law is the elected sarpanch of Sotalvillage and had won the elections against one of the accused.

A case has been registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(1) and (3) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Gharuan police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: 55-yr-old woman assaulted by trio, alleges political rivalry behind attack
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On