Mohali accident: Couple crushed under tipper on Airport Road

A couple riding a scooter was run over by a tipper on Airport Road near Mohali Towers, Industrial Area, 8-B, on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Tersing, 50, and Padma, 49, natives of Leh who were residing in Sector 110, Mohali.

According to the police, the couple was coming from Kharar side when a rashly driven tipper, bearing registration number PB65AR8503, hit the side of the scooter. As a result of the impact, the couple fell on the road and were crushed under the wheels of the tipper, and killed on the spot.

Cops said the tipper driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Civil Hospital, Phase 6.

Police informed Sakrma, 20, the victims’ son, who identified the bodies.

8B Chowki in-charge Baljinder Mand said the accused is yet to be identified while the tipper has been impounded.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the tipper driver.

Due to the accident, traffic on the stretch was briefly affected.

Notably, traffic density on the Airport Road has increased significantly in the last five years.While around 1,000 vehicles plied on this road five years ago, the number has now go up to 5,000 vehicles a day now, revealed a study conducted by a private company on directions of the Union Government last year.