Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi
Mohali ANTF files challan against Punjab cop, 8 others in drug case

ByNikhil Sharma, Mohali
Jan 16, 2025 10:41 PM IST

The Mohali Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) submitted a challan against nine persons, including a Punjab cop, allegedly arrested in a drug case on July 17 last year, in a local court on Thursday.

The Mohali Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) submitted a challan against nine persons, including a Punjab cop, allegedly arrested in a drug case on July 17 last year, in a local court on Thursday. (Representational image)
The ANTF produced challan under sections 21(C), 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against constable Gurmeet Singh of Faridkot, Navdeep Kaur, alias Nav, said to be a history-sheeter, of Talwandi Bhai, Ferozepur; Gagandeep of Phagwara; Harjinder Kaur of Kapurthala; Rajneesh of Kapurthala; Sandeep Kumar alias Teeta of district Kapurthala; Gurwinder Singh alias Shelly of Talwandi Bhai, Ferozepur; Gulshan Kaur of Ludhiana and Lovepreet Singh of Kapurthala.

The Mohali ANTF initially arrested two persons, constable Gurmeet Singh and Navdeep Kaur, reportedly carrying 440-gm heroin in Mauli Baidwan village, Sector 80, on July 17.

According to officials, Kaur was earlier booked in six criminal cases, including three related to the NDPS Act, and Gurmeet Singh was booked in the past in connection with a graft case.

The STF had got information that both accused, who were involved in illicit drug trade, were in Mohali for supply of contraband in Mauli Baidwan village.

The accused, according to the police, came here in a car, bearing number CH-01-CB-6900, and were present at a service station.

When the ANTF reached there, the accused were sitting inside their vehicle. Seeing the police party, they made an escape bid but were nabbed. They confessed that they were here to supply heroin to their customers, police said.

Police later arrested nine more members of their drug nexus operational across state and recovered 1.5 kg more heroin from their possession.

Gurmeet and Navdeep had disclosed that they got the contraband from Gagandeep alias Gagan and Sandeep alias Teeta.

When ANTF team raided Phagwara to nab Teeta and Gagan on July 20, the team recovered 1.5 kg heroin from the scooter of Teeta which was parked at the underground cycle parking of the local bus stand there.

After further investigation, STF nominated Gurwinder Singh alias Shally, Randip Kaur, her husband Sohan Lal alias Kala, Rajnish alias Preet, who were already lodged behind bars in Punjab.

Thursday, January 16, 2025
