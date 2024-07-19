Mohali: ASI caught on camera threatening with pistol

After a purported video of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) deployed at the Phase-1 police station came to fore in which he was seen holding a gun in his hand while having heated argument with a family in Madanpura Village, a probe has been initiated in the case. ASI Jaswant Singh, deployed at Mohali’s Phase-1 police station, was not in uniform, and along with a police constable, had gone to summon members of a family to the police station pertaining to an ongoing property dispute. (HT Photo)

ASI Jaswant Singh who was not in uniform, along with a police constable, had gone to summon members of the family to the police station pertaining to an ongoing property dispute. The duo visited their house without a woman constable.

While there were two female members, including a senior citizen besides her NRI son-in-law, present at the home who attended to the cops.

After the women told the officials that they were already fighting the property case in court and police should not interfere in the matter, a heated argument broke out between the women and the police officials.

Sukhpreet Kaur, who was present inside the house said, “We have a property dispute with the family of our paternal uncle and the case is in court. Police initially called us to the police station on Monday following which we along with our advocate informed them of the court case. They again called us to the police station over the phone on Tuesday around 10 am but I told them that my children are unwell and we are heading to the hospital. Two cops later reached our house and opened the gate after kicking it with full force. Our brother-in-law was here to meet us after five years as my father-in-law passed away recently. While the ASI was in civvies, the other cop was wearing uniform. They forced me to accompany them to the station, threatening to register a case against me. They abused my aged mother-in-law and tried to slap her but I ducked at the same and started filming them, following which they got out of the house.”

Kaur alleged that the cops twisted her arm while adding that she started shooting the video and went out of the house screaming, following which her neighbours gathered at the spot.

The family accused the cops of misbehaving and manhandling the neighbours too.

The family has shared the videos with the police in which the ASI, after being confronted by a male neighbour, whipped out his service revolver.

Meanwhile commenting on the issue, superintendent of police (SP) Harbir Singh Attwal said police have received the video in which ASI Jaswant Singh was seen taking out a gun while being in civvies. “We will verify why he went there or why he took out his pistol there. We always advise our cops to wear uniform while going on official duty but we will investigate all the allegations and take appropriate action accordingly.”