Mohali ASI caught taking 1.55 lakh bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 08:42 am IST

Officials in the know of the matter said that the ASI, identified as Om Prakash, was earlier posted at the Sohana police station and had demanded ₹2.5 lakh from a man for cancelling a case registered against him and his wife.

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested an assistant sub-inspector posted at the Kharar police station for allegedly accepting a bribe of 1.55 lakh.

After verification, the vigilance bureau registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Mohali, and arrested the accused. (HT File)
The man, Gurjit Singh, lodged a complaint on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line, alleging that the ASI initially sought 2.5 lakh but later accepted 1.55 lakh. After verification, the vigilance bureau registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Mohali, and arrested the accused.

