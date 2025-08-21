Mohali ASI caught taking 1.55 lakh bribe

Officials in the know of the matter said that the ASI, identified as Om Prakash, was earlier posted at the Sohana police station and had demanded ₹2.5 lakh from a man for cancelling a case registered against him and his wife.
The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested an assistant sub-inspector posted at the Kharar police station for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1.55 lakh.
Officials in the know of the matter said that the ASI, identified as Om Prakash, was earlier posted at the Sohana police station and had demanded ₹2.5 lakh from a man for cancelling a case registered against him and his wife.
The man, Gurjit Singh, lodged a complaint on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line, alleging that the ASI initially sought ₹2.5 lakh but later accepted 1.55 lakh. After verification, the vigilance bureau registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Mohali, and arrested the accused.