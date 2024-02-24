Mohali: Bhagwanpuria gang’s associate held with four foreign-made pistols

The special cell of Mohali police has arrested an associate of the notorious Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, leading to recovery of four foreign-made pistols smuggled through drones from Pakistan. Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Garg revealed that Guriqbal was the prime suspect in an FIR lodged at Kharar City police station on January 1, 2024, and had been evading arrest since then. (Getty Images)

Identified as Guriqbal Singh, alias Robin, the accused was found in possession of three 9mm pistols — Glock, CF9 and Beretta —along with one .30-bore pistol, 42 live cartridges and a Toyota Fortuner car.

The recovered cache also included two 9mm magazines and two .30 bore magazines, said police.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Garg revealed that Guriqbal was the prime suspect in an FIR lodged at Kharar City police station on January 1, 2024, and had been evading arrest since then.

Back then, he was booked under Sections 471(using as genuine a forged document), 474 (possession of forged document) and 465 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

“Through technical expertise and human intelligence, police traced Guriqbal Singh to Bikaner, Rajasthan, leading to his swift arrest. Interrogations revealed his connection with the infamous Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang,” added Garg.

During his time in jail, Guriqbal forged ties with Bhagwanpuria, and upon getting released on bail in 2023, he allegedly assumed a prominent role within the gang, orchestrating an extortion racket in the Majha region. The accused had been residing with Jagmeet Singh, alias Jaggi, a Gurdaspur resident, and Gursevak Singh, alias Bomb, of Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran, in Sector 115, Kharar.

Further investigations disclosed that the weapons seized from Guriqbal had been supplied by Nishan, a resident of Tarn Taran, currently residing in Portugal. While the Punjab Police have already arrested Jagmeet, their third associate, Gursevak, remains at large.