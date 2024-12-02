Mohali: Bike snatchers target delivery boy

A delivery boy was robbed of his motorcycle by four bike-borne individuals at the back side of VR Punjab Mall late Friday evening. Ajay Kumar, who works with Zomato, was on his way to deliver an order on his bike from Punjab Street near the said mall to Shivalik City in Kharar late Friday evening. (iStock)

The 21-year-old victim, Ajay Kumar, of Haryana’s Fatehabad and currently residing at a paying guest accommodation in Ekta Colony, Balongi, had recently purchased the Hero Splendor bike and was yet to get a registration certificate and permanent number for the vehicle.

Kumar, who works with Zomato, was on his way to deliver an order on his bike from Punjab Street near the said mall to Shivalik City in Kharar late Friday evening.

When he reached the back gate of the mall, four miscreants on two bikes chased him and kicked him off his bike.

“While one of them hit me with a helmet, the other threatened me with a sickle. They fled from the spot after snatching my bike following which I informed police control room,” Kumar said.

Balongi police are checking CCTV cameras near the spot to identify and trace the accused.

All the accused were booked under Sections 304 (snatching), 351 (4) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (act done by several persons) of the BNS at Balongi police station.