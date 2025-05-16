Menu Explore
Mohali: Biker clashes with bus driver, conductor on Zirakpur flyover in road rage incident

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 16, 2025 10:06 AM IST

Statements of both parties were recorded at the Zirakpur police station and an investigation is underway, said police

A motorcyclist and his accomplices clashed with the driver and conductor of a Haryana Roadways bus in a road rage incident on the Zirakpur flyover on Thursday.

A video grab of the violent altercation that took place aboard a Haryana Roadways bus on the Zirakpur flyover on Thursday. Police recorded statements of both parties and launched a probe for further action. (HT Photo)
A video grab of the violent altercation that took place aboard a Haryana Roadways bus on the Zirakpur flyover on Thursday. Police recorded statements of both parties and launched a probe for further action. (HT Photo)

The Haryana Roadways Employees Union accused the motorcyclist and his accomplices of attacking the bus driver and conductor in full public view, landing them in hospital. A video of the incident was quickly circulated online.

Statements of both parties were recorded at the Zirakpur police station and an investigation is underway, said police.

Balwinder Singh Walia, the motorcyclist, alleged that he was on his way to Chandigarh University with his daughter when a Haryana Roadways bus attempted to overtake him.

As he protested, the bus driver and conductor assaulted him, tore his clothes and pulled his beard, subjecting him to religious disrespect, Walia alleged.

On the other hand, Sandeep Lathar, the state president of the Haryana Roadways Employees Union, alleged that Walia blew a minor issue out of proportion, leading to an altercation with the bus driver, Amit, and conductor Himmat aboard the bus.

During the incident, Lathar alleged that Walia wielded a sword, injuring the bus driver and conductor. The union demanded legal action against Walia and his unidentified companions.

Zirakpur police station SHO Gagandeep Singh stated that complaints had been received from both parties and a probe was underway to initiate further action.

