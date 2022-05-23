Mohali blast: Key accused Nishan sent to 9-day police remand
Mohali : The district police have brought Nishan Singh, one of the key accused in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab police intelligence headquarters Sector 77, Mohali, on production warrant from Faridkot.
A local court in Mohali sent Nishan to nine-day police remand. Nishan received Russian-made rocket-propelled grenade (RPG-22) from Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) activist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, the police investigation has revealed.
A rocket-propelled grenade hit the intelligence headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali on May 9 night, shattering windowpanes on one of the floors of the building.
Nishan was arrested by the Faridkot police on May 11 in an Arms Act case and is on police remand till May 16.
Police said for the last eight years, he has been ordering arms, ammunition, heroin and counterfeit currency from smugglers based in Pakistan. Nishan is in contact with Pakistan-smugglers and ISI agents through phone. He used to get drugs from Pakistan in return of Indian currency, according to the police probe.
Nisan is the sixth accused to be arrested in the case. Earlier, police had nabbed Jagdeep Singh Kang of Wave Estate in Sector 85, Mohali, Kanwarjit Singh, alias Kanwar Bath, of Gumtala in Amritsar, Baljinder Singh, Rambo, of Patti, Tarn Taran, Baljit Kaur, alias Sukhi, of Kot Khalsa, Amritsar, and Anant Deep Singh, alias Sonu, of Guru Nanak Colony, Amritsar.
A senior Punjab Police official said besides the main executor of the attack Charat Singh, two of his accomplices have been identified as Guddu, a resident of Faizabad, and Deepak of Jhajjar in Haryana. The police are yet to arrest the three.
Police sources said that the interrogation reveals that Pakistan-based terrorist Rinda was the mastermind of RPG-22 attack on police headquarters whereas Canada-based Lakhbir Singh, alias Linda, is the main planner of the attack.
After Nishan received the RPG-22, he handed over it to Charat Singh, Guddu and Deepak. Later, they reached Mohali and were hosted by Jagdeep Singh Kang of Wave Estate in Sector 85. Jagdeep took them around the intelligence headquarters in the morning of the day of the attack, according to the police investigation.
