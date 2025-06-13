Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: Building coming up in violation of approved plan sealed in Zirakpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 13, 2025 10:08 AM IST

Urging cooperation from the construction community, the Zirakpur municipal council appealed to the builders to respect the approved plans to maintain the city’s integrity and ensure public safety

The Zirakpur municipal council on Thursday sealed an under-construction building in VIP Enclave for violating the approved building plan. The action was taken against the structure located on plot number 45, where construction was found to be in clear breach of the sanctioned layout.

According to the Zirakpur municipal authorities, the builder had failed to comply with municipal building bylaws despite earlier warnings. (HT Photo)
According to the Zirakpur municipal authorities, the builder had failed to comply with municipal building bylaws despite earlier warnings. (HT Photo)

Officials from the building branch, accompanied by the naib tehsildar and local police, carried out the sealing operation. According to the municipal authorities, the builder had failed to comply with municipal building bylaws despite earlier warnings.

The council has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all construction activities within its jurisdiction adhere strictly to the approved plans and building regulations. “Such violations not only compromise the aesthetics and planning of the city but also pose safety risks to the residents,” an official stated.

The municipal council has issued a stern warning to all builders, stating that any deviation from the approved plans will invite strict punitive action. “We are closely monitoring ongoing construction across the city and will not hesitate to take action against violators,” the spokesperson added.

Urging cooperation from the construction community, the council appealed to the builders to respect the approved plans to maintain the city’s integrity and ensure public safety. Residents have also been encouraged to report any unauthorised construction activity.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Building coming up in violation of approved plan sealed in Zirakpur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On