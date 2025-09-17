Mohali businessman’s suicide case: Court denies pre-arrest bail to two accused

A local court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail applications of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rishi Raj Singh and chartered accountant Samir Aggarwal, who are among the five accused in the September 9 businessman suicide case. Based on the video evidence, the Mohali police had booked all accused under Sections 108 and 61(2) of the BNS at the Phase 8 police station. (HT Photo for representation)

The duo had filed anticipatory bail pleas before the sessions court, claiming innocence.

On September 9, the deceased, who was into property and immigration consultancy business, had allegedly shot himself dead inside the toilet of HDFC bank in Sector 68.

He had filmed a video statement minutes before his death, naming Punjab Police AIG Gurjot Singh Kaler, his gunman ASI Rishi Raj Singh, chartered accountant Samir Aggarwal and two others—Rinku Krishan and Saina Arora— as responsible for driving him into financial and mental distress.

Filing a pre-arrest bail application on Monday, the ASI had asserted that he was merely posted as a gunman with AIG Kaler and had no role in the suicide. He claimed that he was only following his senior officer’s instructions when he took the businessman to his residence in Sector 80.

While on the way, the businessman requested a stop at HDFC bank to collect his loan account statement. But he locked himself inside the bank’s toilet and shot himself with his licensed firearm, the ASI claimed.

The ASI stated that after hearing the gunshot, he and the bank staff forced open the door, found the man critically injured and rushed him to a government hospital in Mohali, where he was declared dead.

