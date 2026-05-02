Mohali: Car driver run over scooterist, robs Good Samaritan who stopped to help

In a bizarre incident, a car driver ran over a scooterist and then robbed a Good Samaritan who had stopped to help the victim near Radisson Hotel in Zirakpur. The incident took place over a month ago but the FIR was registered on Thursday on the complaint of the scooterist’s father. (HT File)

The incident took place over a month ago but the FIR was registered on Thursday on the complaint of the scooterist’s father. The complainant said that as his son remained under treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and thus was not in a condition to record a statement before the police.

Complainant Kamal Singh Rawat said that his son Arvind Singh Rawat was heading to work around 1 am on March 27 when a car coming from the wrong side at high speed, hit his Active scooter head-on and ran over his left leg, leaving him critically injured.

A tractor driver, Jarnail Singh, who was passing by stopped to help him and attempted to intercept the car driver. But the situation escalated and the accused, along with three or four accomplices, allegedly assaulted the tractor driver and stole ₹48,000 kept in the toolbox of his vehicle.

A case has been registered against an Abohar resident, identified as Ajay, and his unknown accomplices under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving), 125(a)/125(b) (acts done rashly or negligently that endanger human life or personal safety), 324(4) (punishment for mischief causing loss or damage to property amounting ₹20,000 or more, but less than ₹1 lakh), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 303(2) (theft), and 3(5) (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Efforts are on to trace the accused.