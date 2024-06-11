Mohali: Couple booked for duping people of 32 lakh for GMADA jobs

Local police on Saturday booked a husband-wife duo for duping two local residents of ₹32 lakh on the pretext of getting them jobs with the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). The couple was habitual of duping people in the name of jobs and GMADA plots. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Paramjit Kaur and Harwinder Singh of Rajpura, were booked following the complaint of Gurmukh Singh of Mohali.

The complainant told police that he met Kaur in November 2021 through his neighbour Kulwinder Singh.

Kaur introduced herself as a superintendent in GMADA and claimed to hold a senior post in the Punjab secretariat.

She promised the complainant and his nephew Sukhraj Singh jobs in GMADA, besides getting plots at cheaper rates for them.

“Kaur introduced her husband to us as her driver and sent her repeatedly to collect money from us. We gave her a total of ₹32 lakh in instalments. She also gave us fake appointment letters. After knowing about her fraud, we lodged a complaint with local police in 2022 but she agreed to return the money within a month and thus we withdrew our complaint. She eventually gave two cheques worth ₹31 lakh, both of which got bounced. The accused never returned the money,” the complainant said.

The victims initially lodged a complaint with the Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Garg who marked the probe to superintendent of police (SP) Harinder Singh Maan.

SP Maan, in his probe, found out that the couple was habitual of duping people in the name of jobs and GMADA plots.

The couple had earlier been booked in four such cheating and fraud cases, including one at the Mataur police station, Phase-11, besides Fatehgarh Sahib and Bassi Pathana.

Following the findings of Maan, Sohana police booked both the accused under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).