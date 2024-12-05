Mohali court acquits gangsters Dilpreet Baba, Sukhpreet Buddha in Gippy Grewal extortion case

A local court in Mohali has acquitted gangsters Dilpreet Singh Dahan, alias Dilpreet Baba, and Sukhpreet Singh, alias Buddha, in the Gippy Grewal extortion case. The court granted them the “benefit of doubt” due to lack of sufficient evidence. Dilpreet was arrested in July 2018 following an encounter with the Punjab and Chandigarh police near the inter-state bus terminal in Sector 43. (HT File)

The case dates back to 2018 when Rupinder Singh, better known as Gippy Grewal, a popular Punjabi singer and actor, alleged that he received extortion calls from Dilpreet Baba, demanding ₹10 lakh as protection money.

Baba had allegedly threatened Grewal, saying he would meet the same fate as slain singer Amar Singh Chamkila and Punjabi singer Parmish Verma, who had been attacked by gangsters. Verma, who had refused to pay heed to extortion demands, had suffered a bullet injury in an attack by gangsters on April 14, 2018.

Following Grewal’s complaint about the extortion calls, police had registered a case under Sections 387 (crime of putting someone in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at Phase-8 police station.

In the challan filed in the court, Baba was chargesheeted under Section 383 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In the supplementary challans filed later, Buddha was also nominated.

Dilpreet was arrested in July 2018 following an encounter with the Punjab and Chandigarh police near the inter-state bus terminal in Sector 43. Buddha, who was wanted in over 20 cases of murder, robbery and ransom cases in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, besides the Parmish Verma case, was deported from Armenia in 2019. His name had also surfaced in the attack on Punjabi singer Karan Aujla in Canada in June 2019.

Meanwhile, Renu, wife of Baba’s close aide Gaurav Patial, continues to be a proclaimed offender in the case.

Shots fired at Grewal’s Canada home last year

In November last year, gunshots were fired outside Grewal’s Vancouver house in Canada for which gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility.

Bishnoi was reportedly unhappy with Grewal’s association with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, whom he openly threatened to kill and also, allegedly, sent shooters to his house in Mumbai.