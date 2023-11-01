Mohali court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of singer Sippy Gill in assault case

The additional sessions judge Harsimranjit Singh on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail of Punjabi singer Sandeep Singh Gill, alias Sippy Gill for allegedly assaulting a property dealer and threatening him with a gun outside a café near Homeland, Mohali, on October 19. Sandeep Singh Gill, alias Sippy Gill

While dismissing the bail plea, the judge said, keeping in view the seriousness of the crime and the gravity of the offence, custodial interrogation is very much required for further investigation of the case and thus he is not entitled to concession of anticipatory bail.

Complainant Kamaljit Singh Shergill, 31, a native of Jalandhar, who resides in a rented accommodation in Homeland, told the police that he had gone to a café near his house to meet a friend on October 19. After the meeting, around 6.45pm, as he was about to leave, he saw Sunny Sekhon, the brother-in-law of Sippy Gill, and one Honey Khan, whom he already knew, waiting near his car.

The complainant said that the duo initially behaved friendly with him. After a while, singer Sippy Gill also walked in, and the trio convinced him to walk with them to another car parked nearby.

There, the trio started manhandling him and one of them pointed a gun at his chest. As per Shergill, the trio was soon joined by seven of their accomplices, all of whom assaulted him.

Based on his complaint, Mataur Police booked Sippy Gill, his brother-in-law Sunny Sekhon, and Honey Khan by name and other unidentified persons under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections of Arms Act at Mataur police station.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON