Mohali court hands lifer to two in 2017 Banur murder

The court of additional district and sessions judge Vikrant Kumar has sentenced Charanjit Singh alias Kala and Gurcharan Singh to life imprisonment for the murder of Jagdish Singh in Banur in February 2017. The verdict came after a prolonged trial, following arguments from both prosecution and the defence. The prosecution said the attackers caught hold of Jagdish Singh, with one of them stabbing him in the stomach with an axe.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to February 19, 2017, when Jagdish Singh, son of complainant Amir Chand—a Grade IV employee with the Punjab Mandi Board, Sangrur—was eating kulcha with his friend Varinder Singh alias Rinku at a street vendor around 9-10 pm. At that time, Gurmail Singh arrived on a motorcycle and asked the vendor to move his cart. His motorcycle allegedly brushed against Jagdish Singh, triggering a heated exchange.

Soon after, Charanjit Singh alias Kala reached the spot and allegedly slapped Jagdish Singh. The police were called, following which Gurmail and Charanjit left for home, while Jagdish Singh and Rinku walked towards the fields. A short while later, Charanjit Singh returned along with others, allegedly armed with sticks, axes, and motorcycle chains, searching for Jagdish and Rinku.

The prosecution said the attackers caught hold of Jagdish Singh, with one of them stabbing him in the stomach with an axe. Charanjit Singh allegedly attacked Rinku with a motorcycle chain and an axe. The assailants were also heard shouting threats to ensure the victims “were not spared.”

The injured were rushed to Rajpura Hospital and later referred to GMCH Sector 32, Chandigarh, where Jagdish Singh succumbed to his injuries. Banur police subsequently registered a case under Sections 302, 323, 324, 148, 149, 201, and 120B of the IPC, naming several accused.

After evaluating the evidence, the court convicted Charanjit Singh and Gurcharan Singh guilty of murder and related charges, sentencing them to life imprisonment.