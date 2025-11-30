Search
Sun, Nov 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mohali court jails ASI for taking 50,000 bribe to release murder accused

ByAarya Kumari, Mohali
Published on: Nov 30, 2025 07:30 am IST

ASI Jaswinder Singh, who was serving as SHO of Kotbhai police station, Muktsar, when arrested in August 2016, was convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act

A Mohali court has sentenced a Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) to four-year rigorous imprisonment for demanding and accepting a 50,000 bribe to release a murder accused in 2016.

He was sentenced to three-year rigorous imprisonment with a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and four years with a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 under Section 13 (2). Both sentences will run concurrently. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
He was sentenced to three-year rigorous imprisonment with a fine of 25,000 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and four years with a fine of 50,000 under Section 13 (2). Both sentences will run concurrently. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ASI Jaswinder Singh, who was serving as SHO of Kotbhai police station, Muktsar, when arrested in August 2016, was convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

He was sentenced to three-year rigorous imprisonment with a fine of 25,000 under Section 7 and four years with a fine of 50,000 under Section 13 (2). Both sentences will run concurrently.

The court acquitted co-accused head constables Kuldeep Singh and Ram Sarup.

As per case files, the ASI had sought the bribe from one Jagga Singh to release his son Kuldeep Singh, arrested for the murder of Sukhpal Kaur. The cop initially demanded 2.50 lakh, but later agreed to accept 50,000 to transfer Kuldeep from police custody to judicial custody.

Acting on a complaint, the Vigilance Bureau had laid a trap on August 12, 2016, and arrested the ASI. A hand-wash test of the ASI turned pink, and the Forensic Science Laboratory report confirmed the presence of phenolphthalein on his hands, directly proving that he had accepted the bribe.

Holding that corruption undermined public service and corroded the social fabric, the court awarded rigorous imprisonment to the cop.

The defence denied the charges and argued that the money was foisted and that documents were fabricated. One defence witness produced service records and departmental inquiry material. The defence also pointed to delays (for example, the FSL sample was sent later) and to a conflicting shadow-witness statement. The accused claimed humiliation and a scuffle during the raid. The court considered these points but found they did not undermine the prosecution’s link evidence and forensic results.

The court held that the prosecution proved the demand, acceptance, and recovery of the tainted money beyond a reasonable doubt.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali court jails ASI for taking 50,000 bribe to release murder accused
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A Mohali court sentenced Punjab Police ASI Jaswinder Singh to four years of rigorous imprisonment for accepting a ₹50,000 bribe in 2016 to release a murder suspect. Convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Singh's sentences will run concurrently. Co-accused head constables were acquitted, while forensic evidence confirmed the bribe's acceptance. Corruption undermines public service, the court stated.