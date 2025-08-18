Mohali: Court to the rescue, asks officials to clear waterlogging promptly

The Permanent Lok Adalat has issued notices to the Kharar municipal council, Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) and the Punjab local government department over severe waterlogging and sewage overflow in Shivalik City, Sector 127. Noting that stagnant water could lead to outbreaks of malaria, dengue and other infections, the court directed authorities to pump out the accumulated water immediately. (HT photo for representation)

The court has directed the departments to file a status report by August 19.

The action comes on a petition filed by residents and shopkeepers through advocate KS Rathore, alleging that despite Shivalik City being a PUDA-approved township, its drainage infrastructure is in a shambles. Photographs submitted to the court show roads submerged in rainwater mixed with sewage, posing serious health hazards and making daily life difficult, especially for children and the elderly.

Noting that stagnant water could lead to outbreaks of malaria, dengue and other infections, the court directed authorities to pump out the accumulated water immediately — a task it said could be completed in a day or two using temporary measures.

The complainants have made the executive officer, MC Kharar; chief administrator, PUDA; and principal secretary, local government department, respondents in the case, hoping judicial pressure will finally force authorities to act.