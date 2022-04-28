Mohali DC reviews facilities at drug deaddiction centre
Deputy commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar announced an increase in the number of beds, from 50 to 70, at the drug deaddiction and rehabilitation centre in Sector 66.
Talwar, who visited the centre to review its working, also interacted with the patients admitted for treatment at the rehabilitation centre.
Highlighting the work being done at deaddiction and rehabilitation centres, the deputy commissioner said medicine is provided through an out-patient department and the same does away with need for hospitalisation, something he described as a boon for such treatments.
He reviewed the medicine stock and checked the facilities being provided at the centre, saying the decision to increase the number of beds from the current number of 50 to 70 was arrived at after taking the footfall into consideration. He also directed authorities to ensure cleanliness in the deaddiction centre.
The DC also inquired about the need for additional staff from the doctors stationed at the centre. He assured that in case of requirement, additional male staff nurses, ward attendants, security guards or counsellors would be provided by passing a resolution in district deaddiction and rehabilitation society, chaired by the DC himself, meeting.
The deputy medical commissioner Dr Diljit Singh, Dr Gurmukh Singh were among the officials present.
₹1,000 pension for women: AAP MLA accuses dy mayor of organising ‘fake camp’ in Ludhiana
Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina accused deputy mayor Sarvjit Kaur Shimlapuri and her husband Jarnail Singh Shimlapuri of organising fake camps for opening bank accounts to avail a pension of ₹1,000 per month for women as announced by the party before the assembly elections. Chhina urged the residents to remain vigilant and warned them not to fall prey to ongoing scams pertaining to filing forms in fake camps.
Ludhiana central jail: Five inmates booked, seven mobiles recovered during special checking
The Division number 7 police have booked inmates Gurpreet Singh, Joga Singh, Sukhchain Singh, Manpreet Singh and Vishal Mehta on the basis of the FIR lodged by assistant superintendent Satnam Singh. The investigating officer, Assistant sub-inspector Paramjit Singh, said a case under Sections 42, 45, 52-A of Prison Act has been registered against the accused and investigation has been initiated.
Easy as A, B, C: Chandigarh students exude confidence after taking CBSE Class-10 English exam
The Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 English exam held on Wednesday went smoothly for city-based students. Students exuded confidence while walking out of the 56 examination centres, around 56 in total in the city. Sector 32 of St Anne's Convent School, Keshav, said the exam was fairly easy, adding, “Before the exam, I was a little anxious since the school centre was different but things went well.” Inputs by Priyanka Thakur
Suspect foul play: Charred victims’ kin tell NGT panel
The NGT monitoring committee, which has been directed to submit a factual report on the fire incident that claimed a family of ragpickers near the Tajpur Road dump, spoke to the victims' kin, police personnel and municipal corporation officials on Wednesday. The police personnel told the panel that they were exploring different lines of investigation, including sabotage, dump fire, and short-circuit.
Ludhiana | AAP MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura inaugurates arts room at GSSS Shahpur
MLA Payal, Aam Aadmi Party leader Manwinder Singh Giaspura, inaugurated the art and craft smart room at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Shahpur,. The MLA appreciated principal Davinder Singh Chhina and school staff for the overall development of school. NRI Sarabjit Singh Toor from New Jersey, USA, was especially felicitated for playing a vital role in the development and construction of Government Middle School, Barmalipur, which is attached with Shahpur Smart School.
