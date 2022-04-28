Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali DC reviews facilities at drug deaddiction centre
Mohali DC reviews facilities at drug deaddiction centre

Following his visit, Mohali DC Amit Talwar announced an increase in the number of beds, from 50 to 70, at the drug deaddiction and rehabilitation centre in Sector 66
Mohali DC Amit Talwar reviewed the facilities at the city's drug deaddiction centre.
Mohali DC Amit Talwar reviewed the facilities at the city’s drug deaddiction centre. (HT File)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 02:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Deputy commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar announced an increase in the number of beds, from 50 to 70, at the drug deaddiction and rehabilitation centre in Sector 66.

Talwar, who visited the centre to review its working, also interacted with the patients admitted for treatment at the rehabilitation centre.

Highlighting the work being done at deaddiction and rehabilitation centres, the deputy commissioner said medicine is provided through an out-patient department and the same does away with need for hospitalisation, something he described as a boon for such treatments.

He reviewed the medicine stock and checked the facilities being provided at the centre, saying the decision to increase the number of beds from the current number of 50 to 70 was arrived at after taking the footfall into consideration. He also directed authorities to ensure cleanliness in the deaddiction centre.

The DC also inquired about the need for additional staff from the doctors stationed at the centre. He assured that in case of requirement, additional male staff nurses, ward attendants, security guards or counsellors would be provided by passing a resolution in district deaddiction and rehabilitation society, chaired by the DC himself, meeting.

The deputy medical commissioner Dr Diljit Singh, Dr Gurmukh Singh were among the officials present.

