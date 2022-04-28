Mohali DC reviews facilities at drug deaddiction centre

Deputy commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar announced an increase in the number of beds, from 50 to 70, at the drug deaddiction and rehabilitation centre in Sector 66.

Talwar, who visited the centre to review its working, also interacted with the patients admitted for treatment at the rehabilitation centre.

Highlighting the work being done at deaddiction and rehabilitation centres, the deputy commissioner said medicine is provided through an out-patient department and the same does away with need for hospitalisation, something he described as a boon for such treatments.

He reviewed the medicine stock and checked the facilities being provided at the centre, saying the decision to increase the number of beds from the current number of 50 to 70 was arrived at after taking the footfall into consideration. He also directed authorities to ensure cleanliness in the deaddiction centre.

The DC also inquired about the need for additional staff from the doctors stationed at the centre. He assured that in case of requirement, additional male staff nurses, ward attendants, security guards or counsellors would be provided by passing a resolution in district deaddiction and rehabilitation society, chaired by the DC himself, meeting.

The deputy medical commissioner Dr Diljit Singh, Dr Gurmukh Singh were among the officials present.

MoU cancelled with bank over poor maintenance of roundabout Chandigarh Municipal corporation commissioner Anindita Mitra on Wednesday ordered cancellation of an agreement with a bank over poor maintenance of the Sector 19/20/27/30 roundabout. The roundabout was allotted to Bank of India, Sector 31-A, Chandigarh, for maintenance till November 11, 2023. During checking, the maintenance was found unsatisfactory as per the terms and conditions of the memorandum of understanding (MoU). Earlier, the commissioner cancelled MoUs with M/s Bhejo Logistic Pvt. Ltd and M/s Meera & Rakesh Sharma, over poor maintenance of the Sector 4/5/9/8 and Sector 31/32/46/47 roundabouts respectively.

4 booked for assault in Sector 56

Chandigarh UT police on Wednesday booked four people for attacking a man and his mother with swords in Sector 56. The accused, identified as Rishi, Gurmeet, Dinesh, and an unidentified person, were booked after the complaint of Ravi Kumar, the victims’ kin. The drunken youths assaulted the two victims, who are undergoing treatment at city hospitals, at 2.30am after causing a ruckus.

Pharma & LabTech Expo from April 28

Panchkula Haryana government, in collaboration with Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC India), along with Pharma Technology Index.com Private Limited, will jointly hold the 12th edition of PharmaTech Expo & LabTech Expo from April 28-30 at Parade Ground, Sector 17. The event is dedicated to pharmaceutical innovation, technology and knowledge.

Punjab FC plays 2-2 draw

Chandigarh RoundGlass Punjab FC played out a 2-2 draw against Mohammedan SC in their Hero I-League 2021-22 Championship match held at the Naihati Stadium on Tuesday. Joseba Beitia scored from the penalty spot in the first half, with Kurtis Guthrie adding to his tally late in the game.

PU wins Khelo India basketball gold

Chandigarh Punjab University clinched gold in the men’s basketball competition at the Khelo India University Games, being held in Bengaluru, edging Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi, 85-84 in the final. Swimmer Anurag Dagar claimed gold in 200m freestyle.

Trishubh, Shiva enter AITA tourney semis

Zirakpur Seventh seed Trishubh Kumar ousted the fourth seed Kirtarth Singh in the boys’ U14 quarterfinal encounter of the AITA National Rankings Championship, being held at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur, scoring a marathon 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win on Wednesday. Top seed Shiva Sharma, Ruhan Komandur and Himanish Brinda also booked semifinal spots.

Sector-3 station in-charge, SI shifted to police lines

Chandigarh The station house officer (SHO) and a sub-inspector of Sector-3 police station were transferred to Sector-26 police lines on Wednesday, due to undisclosed reasons. They were identified as SHO Sher Singh and sub-inspector Amarjit Singh. The official transfer orders were issued by UT senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal. “The transfers have been made due to an internal matter,” said the SSP. Meanwhile, the in-charge of Police Post-Lake, sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, has been temporarily given the charge of SHO, Sector 3 police station.