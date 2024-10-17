Mohali DC reviews Saras Mela preparations

Deputy commissioner Aashika Jain reviewed the arrangements for the first ‘Saras Mela’, to be held at the Mela ground in Sector 88 from October 18 to 27, on Wednesday. The deputy commissioner said that the committees have been constituted to carry out the arrangements of ‘Saras Mela’ smoothly and on time. (HT Photo)

Over 600 artisans with 300 stalls and artists from other states will exhibit their skills and culture.

DC said the fair will feature many artists, artisans, traders, and skilled people from many states, and scores of people are expected to visit for shopping and entertainment every day.

Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa will feature on the inaugural day--October 18. Punjabi singer Shivjot will perform on October 19, Punjabi singers Pari Pandhr, Baesant Kaur and Savitaj Brar on October 20. For October 21, comedy night by Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Solanki along with fashion show are scheduled. Lakhwinder Wadali will perform on October 22, Bhangra and Gidha by university teams will be held on October 23, a performance by Punjabi singer Joban Sandhu has been scheduled for October 24 and various other artists on October 25. On October 27 singer Kulwinder Billa will be the star attraction. Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal will be the highlight on the concluding night.

Earlier, the mela was scheduled to be held in February but was postponed due to Lok Sabha elections.

DC said that students in uniform will get free entry, while others will be charged ₹20 per ticket.

“During the fair, theme-based programmes will be held every day to make people aware of social concerns and evils and opportunities will also be given to emerging artists from schools and colleges. Artists from the Northern Zone Cultural Centre will entertain the people with folk dances from different states, including Pihu of Assam, Kalbelia of Rajasthan, Holi and Mayur dances of Barsana of UP besides various dances of Haryana and Punjab,” DC said.