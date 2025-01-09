Mohali DC takes stock of govt units at Purab Premium Apartments

To take stock of the flats purchased by the state government for housing officials and employees in Mohali, deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain on Wednesday visited Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88. Deputy commissioner Aashika Jain during her visit to Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88, Mohali, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Giving details, the DC said 167 flats, procured from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), would soon be handed over to the state government and the local district administration.

“Our administrative and PWD officials visited these flats to check the status. It was a long-pending demand of the Mohali officials and employees that was going to be met soon with the initiative of the Punjab government. A demand has been sought from the district officials and employees to consider their applications as per house allotment norms of the state government,” the DC said.

Jain was accompanied by additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Viraj S Tidke, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Damandeep Kaur and assistant commissioner (AC general) Ankita Kansal.