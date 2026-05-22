Mohali: Delhi woman, kin booked for honeytrap, extortion racket

Zirakpur police have registered a case against a woman and three of her family members for allegedly running a honey-trap and extortion racket by threatening victims with false allegations of rape and molestation. The case was registered on the complaint of a woman who is a resident of Sector 41, Chandigarh. According to the FIR, a financial probe conducted earlier by investigating agencies had detected transactions worth over ₹90 lakh in bank accounts linked to the accused. (HT file)

According to the report, the complainant had rented out her flat at Maya Garden City, Zirakpur, to the accused and her family from February 2025 to December 2025 for ₹14,500 per month through a property dealer.

Police said the complainant alleged that on September 7, 2025, her husband, who had returned from Germany, visited the flat to inspect repair work for which he had earlier transferred ₹30,000.

During the visit, the accused allegedly asked her family members to leave the flat and induced the complainant’s husband to consume alcohol. Police said she allegedly persuaded him to remove his shirt due to the hot weather before calling her relatives to the flat.

According to the FIR, the relative of the accused allegedly entered the flat while recording a video of the complainant’s husband in a compromising position and the family threatened to implicate him in a false rape or molestation case unless they were paid ₹10 lakh.

Police said the complainant’s husband informed his wife about the incident, following which she reached the flat along with the property dealer and a relative. After negotiations, the matter was allegedly settled for ₹4 lakh.

The complainant alleged that on September 8, 2025, the family handed over ₹4 lakh cash in a black bag to the co-accused in the presence of witnesses in exchange for deletion of the video.

During the inquiry, police recovered and verified video footage of the alleged cash transaction from a pen drive.

Complainant alleged that after the settlement, the accused failed to vacate the rented flat and later threatened to forcibly occupy the property. The complainant also alleged that one of the accused subsequently filed a complaint against her husband at Zirakpur police station amid the property dispute.

An inquiry conducted by Mohali police, reportedly found that the accused woman had been involved in multiple similar cases across Punjab and Delhi.

Police records found at least seven previous criminal cases involving allegations of rape, molestation, matrimonial disputes and extortion registered at different police stations in Jalandhar, Delhi, Gurdaspur, Patiala and Zirakpur between 2019 and 2025. It also referred to a 2024 honey-trap case registered in Mansa, in which the accused was allegedly arrested for extorting money from a businessman through social media.

According to the FIR, a financial probe conducted earlier by investigating agencies had detected transactions worth over ₹90 lakh in bank accounts linked to the accused.

After investigation Zirkapur police registered an FIR under Sections 308(2) , 308(5) (extortion), 308(6) (threatening an individual with false accusations of a crime), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Zirakpur police have registered a case against a woman and three of her family members for allegedly running a honey-trap and extortion racket by threatening victims with false allegations of rape and molestation. The case was registered on the complaint of a woman who is a resident of Sector 41, Chandigarh.

According to the report, the complainant had rented out her flat at Maya Garden City, Zirakpur, to the accused and her family, residents of Delhi, from February 2025 to December 2025 for ₹14,500 per month through a property dealer.

Police said the complainant alleged that on September 7, 2025, her husband, who had returned from Germany, visited the flat to inspect repair work for which he had earlier transferred ₹30,000.

During the visit, the accused allegedly asked her family members to leave the flat and induced the complainant’s husband to consume alcohol. Police said she allegedly persuaded him to remove his shirt due to the hot weather before calling her relatives to the flat.

According to the FIR, a relative of the accused allegedly entered the flat while recording a video of the complainant’s husband in a compromising position and the family threatened to implicate him in a false rape or molestation case unless they were paid ₹10 lakh.

Police said the complainant’s husband informed his wife about the incident, following which she reached the flat along with the property dealer and a relative. After negotiations, the matter was allegedly settled for ₹4 lakh.

The complainant alleged that on September 8, 2025, the family handed over ₹4 lakh cash in a black bag to the co-accused in the presence of witnesses in exchange for deletion of the video.

During the inquiry, police recovered and verified video footage of the alleged cash transaction from a pen drive.

Complainant alleged that after the settlement, the accused failed to vacate the rented flat and later threatened to forcibly occupy the property. The complainant also alleged that one of the accused subsequently filed a complaint against her husband at Zirakpur police station amid the property dispute.

An inquiry conducted by Mohali Police reportedly found that the accused woman had been involved in multiple similar cases across Punjab and Delhi.

Police records found at least seven previous criminal cases involving allegations of rape, molestation, matrimonial disputes and extortion registered at different police stations in Jalandhar, Delhi, Gurdaspur, Patiala and Zirakpur between 2019 and 2025. It also referred to a 2024 honey-trap case registered in Mansa, in which the accused was allegedly arrested for extorting money from a businessman through social media.

According to the FIR, a financial probe conducted earlier by investigating agencies had detected transactions worth over ₹90 lakh in bank accounts linked to the accused.

After investigation, Zirakpur police registered an FIR under Sections 308(2), 308(5) (extortion), 308(6) (threatening an individual with false accusations of a crime), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).