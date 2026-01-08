Mohali deputy mayor flags ‘poor condition’ of Phase-9 sports stadium

Mohali deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi on Wednesday highlighted the poor condition of the multipurpose sports stadium located in Phase 9, and said that a large number of solar panels installed at a cost of crores of rupees have been stolen, showing administrative negligence. The deputy mayor said that currently there are preparations to use the Phase 9 sports stadium as an indoor volleyball court. (HT Photo for representation)

He said that the main reason behind the theft of solar panels is that on the side near the drain, stairs and pillars were constructed but the boundary wall was never built. He alleged that these stairs became an easy entry point for thieves to access the stadium, resulting in theft worth crores of rupees.

The deputy mayor informed that these solar panels were installed to provide hot water throughout the year to the international-level swimming pool present in the stadium, so that it could function as an all-weather swimming pool and children could receive international-standard training all year round. However, due to the theft of the solar panels, the swimming pool is now operational only during the summer season.

Bedi further said that GMADA had planned to build various sports stadiums in Mohali to promote sports. Under this plan, two multipurpose stadiums and several smaller sports stadiums in different phases and sectors were constructed, out of which the Phase 9 and Sector 78 stadiums were handed over to the Punjab sports department.

The deputy mayor said that currently there are preparations to use the Phase 9 sports stadium as an indoor volleyball court. He demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter and a strict action against the officials for negligence.