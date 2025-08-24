Mohali: Dhakoli man dies by suicide

A 30-year-old man died by suicide in Dhakoli, police said on Saturday. Officials stated that information was received in the control room that a foul smell was coming from a flat, after which a police team reached the spot and began proceedings. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination in Dera Bassi civil hospital. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased had been working in a private company for the past five years. Police said, on August 18, he had spoken to a family member during which he was depressed and crying. Soon after, his phone became unreachable, which left his family worried. Police said that preliminary inquiry indicates he was under mental stress due to some reasons.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination in Dera Bassi civil hospital. Police said statements of his family members and colleagues will be recorded to ascertain the reasons behind his distress.